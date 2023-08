Why Freshworks Stock Soared Almost 19% Higher on Wednesday

Enterprise software company Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH) easily surmounted Hump Day with a solid performance on the stock exchange.The company's shares rose by nearly 19% in price, thanks to an estimates-trouncing performance in its freshly reported second quarter. This stock price leap was particularly impressive given that the mood on the exchange was generally grim, with the S&P 500 index dipping by 1.4% on the day.Those results actually came out on Tuesday after market hours. According to them, Freshworks' revenue was 19% higher on a year-over-year basis at just over $145 million. More impressively, the specialty tech company flipped to a profit on the bottom line, with non-GAAP (adjusted) net income coming in at $19.8 million ($0.07 per share) against the year-ago loss of $17.6 million. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel