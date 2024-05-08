|
08.05.2024 23:54:00
Why Freyr Battery Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday
Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) stockholders got quite a positive charge from their company on Hump Day. The company released first-quarter earnings that morning, and investors liked what they saw. They traded the electric-vehicle (EV) battery developer's share price up by more than 10% across the day.That performance was positively electric, compared to that of the S&P 500 index, which ended Wednesday flat.For the period, Freyr -- which is, as the term goes, a pre-revenue company -- earned exactly $0 on the top line. Its operating expenses held more or less steady at just under $35 million for the quarter, while a drop in other income (such as interest income) ended in a deeper net loss. This came in at $28.7 million ($0.20 per share) against the $12.7 million shortfall of 2023's first quarter. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
