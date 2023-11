Why Frontdoor Stock Jumped Today

Following its recent earnings report, Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) stock posted big gains on Wednesday. The home repairs and warranty specialist's share price closed out the daily session up 15.1%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Frontdoor published its third-quarter results before the market opened this morning and delivered sales and earnings that came in far above the market's expectations. The company recorded adjusted non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share of $0.94 on sales of $524 million, handily topping the average analyst estimate's call for per-share earnings of $0.54 on sales of roughly $513 million. Frontdoor 's revenue increased roughly 8.3% year over year last quarter. Despite seeing a 2% decline in total service volume, a 10% increase in average pricing helped the company post solid sales growth in the quarter. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel