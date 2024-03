Why Frontier Group Holdings Stock Flew Higher in February

The parent of Frontier Airlines had a better-than-expected fourth quarter and gave investors reason to believe it could fly through whatever headwinds might lie ahead. The stock took off as a result, with shares of Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC) up 42.5% for the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Airline investors have been taken for a ride in recent years. The industry sank during the pandemic but rebounded nicely, only to see fears of a slowing economy and questions about long-term demand pressuring stocks in 2023. Frontier holders have also endured some company-specific course corrections, as JetBlue Airways broke up Frontier's planned acquisition of Spirit Airlines.Frontier is smaller than most of its rivals, but if all goes to script, it could end up being one of the industry's better growth stories. Investors got a reminder of that potential when the airline released fourth-quarter results.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel