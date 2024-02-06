|
06.02.2024 20:25:10
Why Frontier Stock Is Flying High Today
It is a tough environment for airlines, but Frontier Group (NASDAQ: ULCC) announced today that it produced a smaller-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter and said revenue should trend up for 2024. Investors are climbing on board, up 21% as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.Airline investors have had a lot to digest this earnings season. Demand held up surprisingly well in the last three months of 2023, but with inflation and a slowing economy front of mind plenty of questions remain about how long that will last. Meanwhile, competitors JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines are battling with regulators over a proposed merger that could take a significant amount of capacity out of the system at an opportune time.Frontier appears to be navigating the environment as well as can be expected. The discount airline lost $0.17 per share in the fourth quarter, on revenue of $891 million, losing less than the $0.23 per share Wall Street had expected on revenue that was just shy of expectations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Frontier Inc. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
27.10.23
|How to tame AI’s wild frontier (Financial Times)
|
24.10.23
|Exploring beauty’s biotech frontier (Financial Times)
|
29.09.23
|The push to mine Earth’s final frontier (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Frontier Inc. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison bleibt im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen grün -- ATX schließt etwas fester -- DAX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- Staatliche Maßnahmen treiben China-Börsen an - Verluste in Japan
Der ATX präsentierte sich am Dienstag freundlich. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte neue Rekorde erklimmen. Die US-Börsen konnten leichte Gewinne einfahren. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich.