Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
|
03.02.2026 00:59:25
Why FTAI Aviation Stock Jumped 36.7% in 2025 and Can Fly Higher in 2026
Gaining significant altitude in 2024 when it climbed 210%, shares of FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) maintained the same upward trajectory last year. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, FTAI Aviation stock rose 36.7% in 2025, outperforming the S&P 500, which climbed 16.4%.In addition to the company announcing strong quarterly financial results, investors sent the stock higher after analysts issued bullish price targets for the aircraft manufacturer's stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
