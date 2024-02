Why FTI Consulting Stock Is Surging Higher Today

Risk management specialist FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) delivered quarterly results that easily surpassed expectations and guided for a strong 2024. Investors are taking notice, sending shares of FTI up 17.3% as of noon ET.FTI is a global advisor firm focused on helping organizations manage change and mitigate risk. Business was booming in the fourth quarter, with FTI reporting earnings of $2.28 per share on revenue of $924.7 million. Wall Street had expected earnings of $1.67 per share on sales of $840 million.For the full year, revenue was up 15.2% to $3.5 billion thanks to high demand across all business segments. Full-year earnings came in at $7.71 per share, up from $6.58 per share in 2022.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel