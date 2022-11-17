|
17.11.2022 15:41:00
Why FTX Collapsed - And Why Coinbase Customers Don't Need to Worry
What the heck is going on in the crypto world?By now, you've likely heard about the epic unwinding of the major exchange FTX. But how does the fourth-largest crypto exchange in the world go from a valuation of $40 billion to bankruptcy in a matter of days? Should crypto investors be wary of other firms, like the leading U.S. exchange, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?As with everything in the crypto universe, it's complicated. But to understand how FTX came crashing down, you have to unpack its relationships with two other companies: Alameda Research and Binance.Continue reading
