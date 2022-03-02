|
02.03.2022 14:18:00
Why fuboTV Is a Screaming Buy After Growing Revenue 144%
fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) delivered another quarter of triple-digit growth in subscribers. Its focus on live sports is leading to strong engagement from viewers and lower cancellation rates. Overall, revenue grew 144% over the year-ago quarter. The stock initially fell after the earnings report, but it has since recovered. Management told investors that its starting to focus on improving profitability, which could shift the narrative around fuboTV from a money-losing enterprise to a fast-growing and profitable streaming platform.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
