FuboTV Aktie
WKN DE: A2QBYF / ISIN: US35953D1046
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23.03.2026 19:43:51
Why FuboTV Plunged Today, Even On A Recovery Day For The Markets
Shares of sports-oriented streaming company FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) sank on Monday, falling 10.6% at one point, before recovering to a 3.6% decline as of 2:42 p.m. EDT.FuboTV announced a 1-for-12 reverse stock split, which will be executed at the end of today,and was previously announced on Fubo's February earnings call. A reverse split is usually executed to keep the per-share price above a certain level, so as not to violate stock exchange rules. It also is intended to open the stock to a larger pool of investors, since many funds cannot buy shares of stock below a certain price level. Thus, reverse splits are usually greeted as a negative milestone for a company. But could FuboTV's shares now be a deep value? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu FuboTV Inc Registered Shs
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02.11.25
|Ausblick: FuboTV präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)