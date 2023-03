Why fuboTV Stock Dropped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) were falling today after the sports-focused streaming service issued disappointing guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report this morning and revealed it had sold stock at a deeply discounted price.Notably, the stock was actually up in pre-market trading as it beat estimates in its fourth-quarter earnings report, but the other updates spoiled those gains.As of 1:32 p.m. ET, the stock was down 11.9%.