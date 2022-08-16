|
Why FuboTV Stock Jumped Early Tuesday
Investors in sports streaming specialist FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) were beating the market on Tuesday as the stock had soared 39% by 1 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.3% uptick in the S&P 500. The rally ahead of a company investor day presentation erased just a small portion of the losses that shareholders have seen so far this year, though, and the stock is still down roughly 60% in 2022.That price slump set the stage for a rally like the one that investors saw on Tuesday. It was also powered by hopes that the management team on Tuesday afternoon would give a brightening outlook.FuboTV executives are set to make a presentation at the company's annual investor day meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Continue reading
