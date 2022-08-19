|
19.08.2022 14:30:00
Why fuboTV Stock Jumped This Week
fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) investors beat the market this week as the stock gained 12% through Thursday trading compared to a 0.2% drop in the S&P 500, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The rally erased just a small portion of recent losses for owners of the streaming video service, which focuses on livestreaming sports broadcasts.It came as fuboTV's management team updated investors about its short-term and long-term growth outlooks.fuboTV executives held their annual investor day meeting on Wednesday outlining the confidence they have in their business. While subscriber growth trends have slowed compared to earlier phases of the pandemic, fuboTV sees lots of room to add new members and to boost its average monthly payments over time.Continue reading
