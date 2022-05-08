|
Why fuboTV Stock Plunged This Week
Shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) fell 14% this past week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the live-sports streaming platform cut its full-year growth forecast.Revenue from fuboTV's North American streaming operations soared 98% year over year to $236.7 million in the first quarter. The gains were fueled by an 81% surge in paid subscribers, to nearly 1.1 million.FuboTV also disclosed performance metrics for its "rest of world" segment, which includes its operation in France and Spain, for the first time. Subscribers and revenue in this division jumped 102% and 66%, respectively, to 305,000 and $5.5 million.Continue reading
