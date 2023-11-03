|
Why fuboTV Stock Popped After Earnings
Shares of live sports streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shot up 4.5% through 11 a.m. ET Friday after reporting better than expected revenue (but no profit) this morning.Heading into the third quarter, analysts had forecast fuboTV would lose $0.32 per share on sales of only $286.2 million. fuboTV beat that revenue number with a stick, reporting quarterly sales of $313 million. And while the company was not profitable for the quarter, its per-share loss as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was only $0.29. U.S. sales (the company's biggest business) for the quarter surged 43% in comparison to last year's Q3 -- twice as fast as the company's 20% growth in subscribers, indicating strong financial benefits as the company gains scale. Indeed, average revenue per user grew 17% across this larger user base. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
