23.09.2022 19:24:44
Why fuboTV Stock Was Up on a Down Day
Shares of sports streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) were up on Friday in sharp contrast to the broad decline of the stock market. As of 12:50 p.m. ET, fuboTV stock was up 4% but it had been up as much as 10% earlier in the session. And it's up because it scored an analyst upgrade that suggests substantial upside for shareholders from here.Analyst Michael Pachter of Wedbush believes that fuboTV stock can beat the market from here and he accordingly upgraded the stock, according to The Fly. Investors were likely encouraged by Pachter's price target of $6 per share, which represents roughly 50% upside from where the stock traded at yesterday's close.However, Pachter's commentary comes with some pretty significant asterisks, in my opinion. First, he thinks fuboTV can become profitable by 2025, which is another way of saying he expects the company to be unprofitable for roughly another two to three years. That's a long time yet.Continue reading
