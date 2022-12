Why FuelCell Energy Stock Ran Out of Gas Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of fuel cell manufacturer FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) tanked in early trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday, falling 8.4% through 10:30 a.m. EST after the company missed badly on its Q4 2022 earnings report.Heading into earnings day, analysts had forecast that FuelCell would book $43.8 million in sales and lose only $0.07 per share on that revenue -- but FuelCell missed on both the top and bottom lines. Sales came in more than 11% below expectations at just $39.2 million, and losses on those sales amounted to $0.11 per share -- more than 50% worse than expected. The news wasn't all bad.Continue reading