Why Full Truck Alliance Stock Is Jumping Today

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) is making gains Wednesday following its recent second-quarter earnings release. The Chinese shipping-services company's share price was up 12.3% as of 3:15 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Full Truck Alliance posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per American depositary share of $0.09 on sales of $284.4 million. These results came in significantly better than the average Wall Street target, which called for adjusted per-share earnings of $0.06 on revenue of $274.4 million.Full Truck Alliance operates a mobile-based platform that connects customers who need freight transported with shippers and truckers. With fulfilled orders jumping 44.5% year over year to reach $27.8 million in Q2, Full Truck Alliance's revenue soared 23.5% year over year in the period.