Why Funko Stock Crashed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) were taking a dive today after the toy maker missed earnings estimates in its third-quarter earnings report, and its guidance called for flat growth in the key holiday quarter.As a result, the stock tumbled 59.3% on the day.Revenue growth from the maker of POP figurines was actually strong, rising 36.6% to $365.6 million, with solid growth in all regions and categories. That easily beat estimates at $319.6 million Continue reading