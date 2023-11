Why Funko Stock Is Soaring Today

Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) stock is seeing big gains in Friday's trading. The collectible-figurine specialist's share price was up 18.4% as of 1:45 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Funko published third-quarter earnings results after the market closed yesterday, and its sales and earnings performance topped Wall Street's expectations. The company reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) profit of $0.03 per share on sales of $312.9 million, beating the average analyst earnings target by $0.08 per share and the average sales target by roughly $23.3 million. While Funko's sales dropped roughly 14% year over year in Q3, its performance still managed to beat the market's expectations. Similarly, adjusted earnings per share dipped 89% compared to the same period last year but still managed to beat the average Wall Street target. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel