04.03.2022 17:57:51
Why Funko Stock Popped 13% Today
Shares of Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) -- what else? -- popped 13.4% on Friday morning by 11:15 a.m. ET, after the maker of games and toys reported blowout sales and earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.Analysts had forecast that Funko would earn just $0.24 per share on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, on sales of $272.5 million for the quarter. Instead, the maker of Pop! vinyl figure collectibles said it earned $0.38 per share on sales of $336.3 million. A Funkoverse advertising poster. Image source: Author photo.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
