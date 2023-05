Why Funko Stock Popped 22% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of toymaking company Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) surged 21.7% through noon ET Friday after the company reported much-stronger-than-expected (read: "much-less-weak-than-expected") financial results yesterday evening.Analysts had forecast that Funko would lose a staggering $0.92 per share on sales of only $235.6 million for its first quarter of 2023. As it turned out, the loss was bad but not that bad. Funko lost $0.49 per share, and its quarterly sales were $251.9 million. That's the good news. Now here's the bad.