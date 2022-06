Why Funko Stock Rocketed Higher on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) surged on Thursday, climbing as much as 15.2%. As of 1:23 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 12.3%The catalyst that sent the pop culture toy and accessory maker higher was bullish commentary by a Wall Street analyst.J.P. Morgan analyst Megan Alexander upgraded Funko stock to overweight (buy) from neutral (hold), while also boosting the investment bank's price target to $28, up from $25. That represents potential upside for investors of 25%, compared to Wednesday's closing price.Continue reading