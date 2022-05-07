Why Funko Stock Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) surged 26.9% on Friday after a star-studded investment group took a large equity stake in the pop culture-focused toy and accessory maker. In conjunction with its first-quarter earnings report, Funko announced that a consortium of investors led by advisory firm The Chernin Group agreed to acquire a 25% stake in the company. The shares will be purchased from ACON Investments for $263 million, or $21 per share. Members of the consortium include eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), former Disney CEO Bob Iger, and respected sports agent Rich Paul.Image source: Getty Images.