|
07.05.2022 02:24:52
Why Funko Stock Soared Today
Shares of Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) surged 26.9% on Friday after a star-studded investment group took a large equity stake in the pop culture-focused toy and accessory maker. In conjunction with its first-quarter earnings report, Funko announced that a consortium of investors led by advisory firm The Chernin Group agreed to acquire a 25% stake in the company. The shares will be purchased from ACON Investments for $263 million, or $21 per share. Members of the consortium include eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), former Disney CEO Bob Iger, and respected sports agent Rich Paul.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Funko Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
02:24
|Why Funko Stock Soared Today (MotleyFool)
|
05.05.22
|: Funko stock rallies 26% after news of $263 million celebrity investment (MarketWatch)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Funko A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Funko A präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)