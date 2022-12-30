|
30.12.2022 17:39:00
Why Futu and Up Fintech Led the Nasdaq Lower Friday
Wall Street didn't enjoy 2022 very much, and it was a particularly bad year for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The index was down another 1% on Friday morning, bringing its losses for the year to 34% and marking a steep reversal from the massive gains the Nasdaq has enjoyed in each of the three previous years.There are plenty of culprits for the poor performance of the Nasdaq in the past year, but one fact about the index that differs from its fellow stock market benchmarks is that the Nasdaq Composite includes the performance of foreign companies that list their shares on the exchange.Indeed, you'll find several foreign companies among the elite ranks of the Nasdaq-100 Index, and sometimes, what happens with those companies can have an effect on the broader market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
