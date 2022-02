Why Gala Cryptocurrency Popped 22% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The value of cryptocurrency Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) popped as much as 21.9% in trading over the last 24 hours as of 5 p.m. ET after Gala Games announced Galaverse in June. Gala Games announced that Galaverse will happen between June 6 and June 8 in Copenhagen, Denmark. At the last event in Las Vegas this past December, new projects like Last Expedition, Legacy, and The Walking Dead: Empires were announced. It's easy to speculate that more will be announced in June. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading