Why Galapagos Trounced the Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A changing of the guard is coming at biotech Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG), with the announcement of a new CEO. Investors were quite happy to hear this, and consequently the stock ended the day more than 22% higher. Belgium-based Galapagos announced Wednesday afternoon that it has tapped Paul Stoffels to be its next leader. The appointment is effective April 1.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading