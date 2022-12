Why Games Workshop Stock Charged 20% Higher on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Games Workshop (OTC: GMWK.F) (LSE: GAW) may look like they're standing still today, as most data sources are reporting a 0% move from Thursday's closing price. However, buyers and sellers of the thinly traded stock have held a 3% gap between them all morning long, and the midpoint between their adamantly defended price points represents a 21.1% overnight jump.Furthermore, this is an unofficial American depositary receipt on the over-the-counter markets in America, representing the British desktop gaming veteran's official stock on the London Stock Exchange. The British version of this stock closed Friday's trading session 16.5% higher.Image source: Games Workshop.Continue reading