21.01.2022 00:13:00
Why GameStop Couldn't Hold Onto Its Gains Today
And just like that, GameStop's (NYSE: GME) gains for the day vanished, performing a perfect 180-degree U-turn from where they stood at the middle of the day, Thursday, to close in the red, down 3.7%.The loss brought to eight the number of consecutive days the video game retailer has fallen. So far in 2022, the stock is down 28%, an ignominious start to the new year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
