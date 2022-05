Why GameStop Is Barely Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are about breakeven at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday after the company announced it had launched its digital asset wallet for cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).The video game retailer said the GameStop Wallet is a "self-custodial Ethereum wallet" -- meaning funds that a user alone controls -- that can be accessed without gamers having to leave their web browsers. The wallet will also enable transactions on GameStop's NFT marketplace, which is expected to launch in the company's fiscal second quarter.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading