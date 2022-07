Why GameStop Is Jumping Higher Than the Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are running 6% higher Tuesday morning at 11:23 a.m. ET after the video game retailer enacted its 4-for-1 stock split for shareholders as of yesterday's market close.While the investors will receive three additional shares of stock for every one they own, the shares won't be distributed until after the market closes on July 21 and they won't begin trading until the market opens on Friday, July 22.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading