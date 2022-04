Why GameStop Is on the Move Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are bouncing around this morning, rising as much as 3.6% in early trading, falling back to about breakeven, and up again almost 1% as of 11:26 a.m. ET.Despite the volatility, there was no company-specific news to account for the stock bouncing around, but unlike other companies that have announced stock splits and seen their shares rise, GameStop's trend has been mostly lower. The stock is down about 12% since the company said at the end of March it wants to split its shares.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading