Why GameStop Roared Higher Today, Then Gave Back Most of Its Gains

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are whipsawing Thursday on no company-specific news, but its fellow meme stock AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) also roared ahead and then fell back.GameStop stock was up 6.7% as of 2:36 p.m. ET after having been as much as 33% higher earlier in the session. The sharp movements in both directions triggered the New York Stock Exchange's "circuit breakers," temporarily halting the stock's trading.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading