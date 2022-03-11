|
11.03.2022 21:36:00
Why GameStop Stock Fell This Week
GameStop (NYSE: GME) shareholders lost ground to the market this week, with shares falling 16% through early Friday trading compared to a 1.6% decline in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That move put the video game retailer's stock down over 30% so far in 2022 compared to an 11% drop in the wider market.It came as investors braced for a potentially weak earnings report in just a few days.GameStop will announce its fiscal fourth-quarter results on the afternoon of Thursday, March 17. That report will cover the critical holiday shopping season that accounts for a huge portion of the company's annual sales and earnings.Continue reading
