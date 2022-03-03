|
03.03.2022 17:30:00
Why GameStop Stock Fell Today
Shareholders of GameStop (NYSE: GME) lost ground to the market on Thursday as the stock fell 3% by 11 a.m. ET compared to a 0.4% drop in the wider S&P 500. The decline added to significant short-term losses for investors. GameStop's shares are down over 20% so far this year compared to an 8% drop for the market.Thursday's decline came after a rival retailer announced its own holiday season results.Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) said in a morning press release today that fourth-quarter sales trends were slightly worse than management had predicted in late November.Continue reading
