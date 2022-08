Why GameStop Stock Is Gaining Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were rising today as part of a broader two-day rally in meme stocks, including AMC Entertainment Holdings and Bed Bath & Beyond. There was no particular news out on the video game retailer today. Instead, traders on Reddit's WallStreetBets teamed up to push the stock higher in a move reminiscent of GameStop 's massive gains early last January.As of 2:44 p.m. ET on Monday, the retail stock was up 8.1%.Continue reading