Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were bouncing higher Thursday in noontime trading, rising 3.5% following seven consecutive days of declines, especially following the announcement by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) that it was acquiring video game giant Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI).While GameStop is in turnaround mode to better benefit from the transition to digital gaming and game downloads, the acquisition could seriously derail the effort if Microsoft keeps Activision's games exclusive to Game Pass, Microsoft's gaming portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading