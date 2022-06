Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 2.8% higher at 11:16 a.m. ET on Tuesday despite (or perhaps because of) a Reuters article claiming retail investors were suffering from fatigue.After more than a year of propping up the stock of the video game retailer when short-sellers piled into GameStop in hopes of driving it down to zero, the news outlet suggests the shorts are sensing small investors are tired of waiting for the mother of all short squeezes to materialize. Thus emboldened, the shorts have piled back into the stock, increasing the number of shares sold short by almost 12% in the latest period, or some 1.8 million shares.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading