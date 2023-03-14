|
14.03.2023 18:28:39
Why Gaotu Techedu, New Oriental Education, and TAL Education Stocks Sold Off Today
Tuesday is shaping up to be a rough day for Chinese for-profit education stocks -- even on a generally ebullient, bad-banking-news-free day in the U.S. market.The broad S&P 500 index was up a solid 2.1% as of 11:30 a.m. ET, but shares of China's New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) were off 7%, Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) had slid by 7.6%, and TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) was doing worst of all -- down 12.4%.According to the market watchers at StreetInsider.com, TAL is to blame for the segment's sell-off.Continue reading
