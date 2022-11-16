|
16.11.2022 21:29:16
Why Gap, Wayfair, and Nordstrom Stocks Were All Falling Today
Shares of retail stocks including Gap (NYSE: GPS), Wayfair (NYSE: W), and Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) were all falling today after a disappointing earnings report from Target (NYSE: TGT) cast a pall over the discretionary retail sector.Target is seen as something of a bellwether in discretionary retail as it's one of the largest retailers in categories like home goods and apparel, and it draws customers from a wide range of demographics. With Gap and Nordstrom's third-quarter earnings reports not yet out, investors seemed to take a dimmer view of those retailers, especially since they've underperformed Target in recent years. Wayfair, meanwhile, has already reported third-quarter earnings, but Target's update may signal that a recovery is further away than hoped.As of 1:11 p.m. ET, Gap stock was down 6.2%, Wayfair had lost 8.7%, and Nordstrom was 10% lower. At the same time, Target plunged 12.5%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gap Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16.11.22
|Why Gap, Wayfair, and Nordstrom Stocks Were All Falling Today (MotleyFool)
|
16.11.22
|Will Gap Stock Trade Lower Post Q3 Results? (Forbes)
|
16.11.22
|Ausblick: Gap zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)