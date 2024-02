Why Garrett Motion Stock Popped Today

Shares of Garrett Motion (NASDAQ: GTX) popped 12.9% on Thursday after the automotive technology company announced solid fourth-quarter 2023 results and encouraging forward guidance.Garrett Motion's fourth-quarter net sales grew 5% year over year (3% at constant currency) to $945 million, translating to earnings based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $52 million, or $0.22 per share. Both the top and bottom lines were roughly in line with analysts' consensus expectations but arrived above the midpoints of management's previously provided guidance ranges.Garrett Motion also repurchased $213 million of common stock during the quarter -- a significant sum considering its entire market cap stands at around $2.3 billion as of this writing -- and implemented $200 million of early debt repayments. Trending toward its bottom line, Garrett Motion also achieved a new quarterly record for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at $145 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel