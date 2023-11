Why Gartner Stock Popped Today

Shares of Gartner (NYSE: IT) closed Friday's trading session up 14.6% after the technological research and consulting company announced strong quarterly results before the opening bell.For the third quarter, Gartner 's revenue climbed 5.8% year over year (4.9% on a constant-currency basis) to $1.409 billion, translating to a 6.2% increase in adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings to $2.56 per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion. CEO Gene Hall called it "another strong quarter," noting that the company achieved high single-digit percentage growth in contract value while beating expectations for free cash flow (up 6.9% to $302 million), and for its top and bottom lines.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel