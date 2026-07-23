Gartner Aktie

Gartner für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 887957 / ISIN: US3666511072

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.07.2026 09:12:52

Why Gartner Stock Swooned in the First Half of 2026

Trends in the IT information market aren't favorable to Gartner's (NYSE: IT) business, and the company's recent stock trajectory reflects this. Shares of the veteran tech sector data and analysis company lost nearly 49% of their value in the first six months of this year. More than anything, investors are rightfully concerned that artificial intelligence (AI) can drain business from Gartner. Increasingly these days, decision-makers in the tech field (and, let's be clear, in many sectors) are leaning on AI models to help them analyze markets and aid in strategizing. That do-it-yourself approach is a clear threat to the company's analysis and advisory businesses, even though it's embraced AI solutions of its own, such as AskGartner (a client-facing generative AI assistant accessible within its platform). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gartner Inc.

mehr Nachrichten