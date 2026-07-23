Gartner Aktie
WKN: 887957 / ISIN: US3666511072
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23.07.2026 09:12:52
Why Gartner Stock Swooned in the First Half of 2026
Trends in the IT information market aren't favorable to Gartner's (NYSE: IT) business, and the company's recent stock trajectory reflects this. Shares of the veteran tech sector data and analysis company lost nearly 49% of their value in the first six months of this year. More than anything, investors are rightfully concerned that artificial intelligence (AI) can drain business from Gartner. Increasingly these days, decision-makers in the tech field (and, let's be clear, in many sectors) are leaning on AI models to help them analyze markets and aid in strategizing. That do-it-yourself approach is a clear threat to the company's analysis and advisory businesses, even though it's embraced AI solutions of its own, such as AskGartner (a client-facing generative AI assistant accessible within its platform). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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