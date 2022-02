Why GDS Holdings Stock Is Up Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) were rising today after the company's stock was upgraded by an analyst. The tech stock was up by 15.3% as of 11:20 a.m. ET.Morgan Stanley analyst Yang Liu upgraded GDS Holdings' stock from equal weight to overweight and put a $60 price target on it today. That price represents nearly 54% upside from GDS' closing price yesterday. Continue reading