Why GE Aerospace Is Losing Altitude Today

A prominent Wall Street analyst has some doubts about GE Aerospace's (NYSE: GE) current quarter, and investors are taking note.Shares of GE Aerospace traded down 4% as of 11:30 Eastern after JPMorgan Chase cut its second-quarter sales estimate to an analyst-low $8.4 billion.GE Aerospace is the last remaining part of the one-time industrial conglomerate now that the healthcare and energy assets have been spun off as independents. The company is a major producer of aircraft engines and other components.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel