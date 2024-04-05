|
05.04.2024 17:34:47
Why GE Aerospace Stock Is Up Today
As the dust settles on the breakup of the industrial conglomerate known as General Electric, markets are still trying to figure out how to price the different parts of the business. Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) traded up 5% as of 10:30 ET on Friday as investors took a fresh look at the potential of the aircraft-focused part of the business.Amid all the issues experienced by General Electric over the last decade, aerospace was always a standout piece of the operation. The GE ticker took a plunge earlier this week to reflect that its energy business is now trading as a new entity, GE Verona, but the stock is slowly climbing back toward previous highs thanks to the potential of the aerospace market.GE Aerospace has exposure to some of the best-selling aviation platforms, including the Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus A320 neo, thanks to its stake in the CFM International engine joint venture.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
