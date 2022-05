Why GE Shares Tanked This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported its first-quarter 2022 earnings earlier this week, its stock sank, and the number just kept dropping as the week progressed. GE shares dropped 10% on Tuesday after the report and are down nearly 13% for the week as of early Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Total orders for the quarter grew 11% year over year, driven mainly by the aviation segment. That's not too surprising; airlines have been seeing a strong recovery as consumers look forward to traveling more. Orders and revenue grew 31% and 12%, respectively, in aviation. But those metrics dropped materially in the renewable energy segment, and GE management warned investors that several headwinds remain for its overall business.