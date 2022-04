Why GE Stock Dropped 10% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported some good news from its first-quarter earnings today, investors heard something different. Fears of what lies ahead for the industrial giant caused GE shares to plummet this morning. As of 10:36 a.m. ET, the stock is down 10%. One important area that investors were watching was GE's aviation division. Revenue there rose 12% year over year to $5.6 billion in the first quarter. Aviation orders jumped 31%, as commercial airlines are experiencing strong customer demand and looking at a return to profitability in the current quarter. But GE management also highlighted headwinds that it says will continue. Continue reading