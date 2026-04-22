Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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22.04.2026 19:10:41
Why GE Vernova Stock Hit an All-Time High Today
Business is still humming for GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), and investors are bidding up shares today. The diversified energy company reported first-quarter earnings today, and shares are up 12.2%, as of 1:10 p.m. ET. GE Vernova stock hit a new all-time high, and is now worth just about $300 billion after the company beat expectations, reported a surging order book, and raised its 2026 financial guidance.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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