General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
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23.07.2026 16:53:47
Why GE Vernova Stock Surged 80% in the First Half of 2026
GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) stock went on an absolute tear in the first half of 2026, surging 79.8%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Shortly after spinning off from General Electric (now GE Aerospace) in April 2024, the market realized that building massive artificial intelligence (AI) data centers isn't just a software or chip challenge – it's an energy challenge, and it's bigger than anything else.Big tech companies suddenly needed astronomical amounts of immediate, reliable, round-the-clock electricity. As the world's largest manufacturer of natural gas turbines and a leading manufacturer of electrical transmission and distribution equipment, such as transformers and switchgear, GE Vernova had the right solution on scale.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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